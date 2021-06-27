  1. Iran
Jun 27, 2021, 2:42 PM

Iran confirms 134 COVID-19 deaths in 24h

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed that the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 134 people in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari announced the new figures on Sunday noon, noting that the total death toll of the outbreak has hit 83,845.

According to Lari, 9,758 new infections have been detected across the country, bringing the total number of infections to 3,167,741.

More than 2.83 million patients have recovered, she said, adding that 3,190 patients are experiencing critical conditions.

The spokeswoman also said that more than 23,308,926 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

ZZ/5245270

News Code 175374
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175374/

