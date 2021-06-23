Taliban takes control of ‘Khash’ city in Afghanistan

A member of Badakhshan Provincial Council of Afghanistan Abdullah Naji Nazari issued a statement on Wednesday, stating that the city of Khash in Badakhshan province has fallen to the Taliban group, Afghan-based AVA News reported.

Referring to Taliban's armed attack, he said that both sides have suffered casualties in the clashes.

Naji Nazari also stressed that several other areas in Afghanistan are at high risk of being fallen to Taliban group.

The Taliban also said in a statement that city of Khash was completely under the control of Taliban group and that large quantities of weapons and ammunition have been seized by the Group.

The Taliban Group said on Tuesday they took control of 'Sher Khan Bandar' border crossing and government buildings during the attack, and that security forces in the area surrendered to the group's military forces.

Sher Khan Crossing, known as "Sher Khan Bandar", is one of the most important border crossings between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, and dozens of vehicles carrying commercial goods passing through it daily.

