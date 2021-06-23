Blast in Kandahar leaves 5 killed, 18 injured

Security sources in Kandahar province said that 5 civilians were killed due to a roadside bomb blast in Maiwand city of the province.

A spokesman for the Kandahar Police Command said that the incident took place around 9:00 p.m (local time) last night in Maiwand.

He added that 18 other civilians were injured in the incident, saying that the injured were taken to a hospital in Kandahar for treatment.

A spokesman for the Kandahar Police Command also stressed that the incident was caused by the vehicle colliding with a roadside mine. According to him, the mine was planted by the Taliban.

The Taliban have not yet commented.

Kandahar is one of the most insecure provinces in southern Afghanistan, where the Taliban are active. Yesterday, Maiwand city of this province fell to the Taliban.

MNA/FNA14000402000275