36 Taliban forces killed, wounded in Afghanistan’s Takhar

Local officials in Takhar province in Afghanistan reported that 36 Taliban members were killed and wounded in the province, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Takhar police spokesperson Khalil Asir pointed out that a large number of Taliban forces attacked “Qara Parchaw” Village in the city of Taloqan who faced with resistance of Afghanistan security forces.

Asir added that 15 Taliban members were killed and six others were wounded in clashes between the two sides.

According to him, nine other Taliban members were killed and seven others were wounded during an army airstrike in a village in Afghanistan.

Three Taliban members were also killed in clashes with Afghan security forces in Takhar province, he added.

It should be noted that Takhar is one of the most insecure provinces in northeastern Afghanistan where the Taliban are present there.

