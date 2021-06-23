338 Taliban members killed, injured in 10 Afghan provinces

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement that 209 members of the group were killed in operations by Taliban military forces in the past 24 hours, Afghan-based AVA News reported.

According to the report, the operation was carried out in 10 provinces of Afghanistan including Logar, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Farah, Herat, Balkh, Helmand, Kunduz, Baghlan and Kapisa.

According to the statement, 129 Taliban members were wounded in operations by Afghan army and police forces.

The 27 mines planted by Taliban Group were also discovered and neutralized in the mentioned provinces and large quantities of weapons and ammunition belonging to the group were destroyed.

This is while that efforts are underway to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan on the one hand and clashes between security forces and Taliban have intensified in various parts of the country on the other hand.

