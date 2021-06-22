Khatibzadeh felicitates Armenia on successful parl. elections

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman congratulated the successful holding of the early parliamentary elections in Armenia both to candidates and the people of this country.

Saeed Khatibzadeh wished success to the winners of this election, expressing hope that the establishment of internal stability and the peace consolidation in the region will lead to the progress of Armenia.

Emphasizing the importance of neighboring countries in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he attached importance to the development of relations with Armenia.

He expressed confidence that with the formation of the new parliament and government, the friendly relations between the two countries will be further developed and deepened.

