Iran able to generate 8,000 MWs of nuclear electricity

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) made the remarks in a meeting held on Saturday afternoon with Ali Nikzad, the deputy speaker of the parliament, in the presiding board of the parliament to discuss the issue of nuclear power generation.

During the meeting, Salehi said that before the 1979 revolution, Iran set the target of producing 20,000 MWs of nuclear electricity while the goal has not been realized due to "financial problems."

The AEOI head noted that after the 1979 revolution the Western companies ended their cooperation with the Iran nuclear industry, saying that Iran's only nuclear power plant in Bushehr, which is producing 1,000 MW of electricity was built with the help of Russians.

He also said generating nuclear electricity as a source of clean energy has always been emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The AEOI head added that the Leader sees the nuclear industry as a source that can guarantee providing reliable electricity for future generations and a source of power for the Islamic Republic.

He also said that the Parliament also recommends that the AEOI prepare for the 20,000 MW fuel cycle.

"We were supposed to have two more nuclear power plants with the help of the Russians, work on which began four years go," according to Salehi, adding "We owe the Russians 500 million euros at the moment. We have not paid for fuel supplied to the Bushehr power plant 1 to the Russians."

The AEOI head concluded by saying that although the country is in a "special" financial situation, it can produce 8,000 MW of nuclear power.

