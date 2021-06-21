Bushehr nuclear power plant temporarily shut down: AEOI

The AEOI issued the statement late on Sunday, noting that it had already notified the Energy Ministry about the shutdown.

The power plant will come back on stream in few days after solving the technical problem, added the statement.

The Bushehr facility sits 17 kilometers southeast of the city of Bushehr along the Persian Gulf coast in southwestern Iran. The power plant started operating in 2011 and reached its full capacity the following year.

In 2014, Russia signed a cooperation contract with Iran to help build the second and third Bushehr reactors, which are scheduled for launch in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

Iran has repeatedly enunciated its nuclear program as exclusively civilian, subject to the most intensive UN supervisions ever.

