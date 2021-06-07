IAEA repeats claim on disagreement with Iran over safeguards

On the first day of the IAEA Board of Governors session on Monday, the world nuclear body Rafael Grossi claimed that no progress had been made in resolving safeguards issues with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The head of the world nuclear watchdog added that the lack of progress in clarifications on the part of Iran on the IAEA's questions about the accuracy and comprehensiveness of Iran's safeguard statements seriously affects the body's ability to ensure that the nature of Iran's nuclear program is peaceful.

Grossi has made claims about what he called undeclared nuclear activities in places in Iran.

In accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the Iranian parliament in early December last year dubbed “Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions” Iran temporarily suspended the implementation of the Additional Protocol, but later Iran nuclear agency(AEOI) and the world agency reached a three-month agreement to continue the IAEA inspections of Iranian nuclear sites. And the inspections agreement have been recently extended for a month amid nuclear talks in Vienna between Iran and the nuclear participants in the JCPOA.

Iran agreed in good faith with IAEA that surveillance cameras in some nuclear facilities should be kept out of the access of IAEA inspectors for up to three months.

According to the IAEA agreement with Iran if US sanctions were lifted within three months, Iran would provide the CCTV data to the IAEA, otherwise the recorded data would be deleted forever. The three-month agreement ended last week, and as a result of consultations, the Islamic Republic once again showed goodwill to extend the recording of camera data for one month until June 24.

