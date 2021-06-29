Bushehr Power Plant issues not to affect Vienna talks

Rejecting the recent report of the British newspaper 'The Independent', Mikhail Ulyanov in an interview with Russian Sputnik News Agency said that issues related to the financial resources of the Bushehr Power Plant have no effect on the process of Vienna negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

'The Independent' recently quoted a Russian source as saying that disputes between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia over the payment of expenses of the Bushehr Power Plant would likely affect the Vienna negotiations.

In this regard, Ulyanov said that such speculations are not true, and if there is a problem in the relations between economic institutions, it can not affect the process of the Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA.

The Bushehr facility sits 17 kilometers southeast of the city of Bushehr along the Persian Gulf coast in southwestern Iran. The power plant started operating in 2011 and reached its full capacity the following year.

In 2014, Russia signed a cooperation contract with Iran to help build the second and third Bushehr reactors, which are scheduled for launch in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

