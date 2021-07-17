AEOI to hold 4th webinar on “Radiation Protection”

The Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will hold the fourth Webinar of “Radiation Protection” in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Dr. Kardan a Faculty Member of the Research Institute will address the webinar.

It should be noted that this webinar will be held virtually and presented in English and students, teachers and other enthusiasts can the webinar to get acquainted with the basic topics of nuclear technology.

