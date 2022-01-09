Bushehr nuclear power plant to resume work today

Bushehr nuclear power plant was expected to become operational again a few days ago after the bulk of the repairs to the site was done but today the spokesman for the electricity department of the Iranian Energy Ministry said that major repairs at the plant are completed, expecting the plant to come one stream later today.

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC), which is run under the energy ministry told an Iranian news agency that "God willing, it (Bushehr nuclear power plant) will come on stream again today, and the capacity of the power plant is about 1000 MW."

The return of the 1000 MW power generation capacity in the Bushehr nuclear power plant to the grid can be effective assistance in increasing the stability of the country's electricity network in these cold days of the winter, the electricity industry spokesman said.

