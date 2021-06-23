Elections one of pillars of Iran's establishment

Speaking on Wednesday at the cabinet meeting, Hassan Rouhani said, "Republic and Islam are two very important pillars of the system and all our efforts should be to maintain these two pillars so that they are not shaken. All we have tried until today has been to preserve the Islamic and republic aspects of our system”.

Explaining the importance of the Islamic aspect, Rouhani stated that we should all try not to harm Islam with our behavior, adding, "Islam itself has clear policies, ethics, and rules, and has justice and respect for all ethnicities and genders, and in Islam Everything is in its own place”.

Emphasizing that we must avoid lying, the president said, "We must have a society where no one pays attention to liars, and in fact, this is Islam and not chanting slogans".

Stating that honesty, sincerity, respect, and good faith in the people and not undermining the reputation of the people are important principles in Islam, Rouhani said, "We should all try to have Islam rule the society in full”.

Referring to the importance of the republic as the second pillar of the Islamic system, the president said, "In a republic, if you can have 50% of the people, it is the minimum, if you can have 70%, you are in an acceptable point and by having 90%, you have reached the peak”.

Emphasizing that in the elections and the republic, we should open the space and embrace the people, Rouhani said, "Rejecting the people is not a skill, and worrying the people is useless".

The president clarified, "Let's not create a false reason for low turnout in the elections, economic problems have not been the main reason for the decrease in participation".

HJ/President.ir