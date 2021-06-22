  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2021, 11:15 PM

We all must help President-elect Raeisi, next admin.: Rouhani

We all must help President-elect Raeisi, next admin.: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani wished success for President-elect Raeisi on Tuesday, stressing that his administration will make every effort to help the next administration

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a speech on the anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam Imam Reza on Tuesday.

Rouhani once again expressed his appreciation to the people for their participation in the Friday elections. 

Elsewhere, the president wished success for the president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi and said that "We should all help the president-elect and the next government."

He added, "The twelfth government will do its best to help the next president and we hope the president-elect would be successful in his job."

KI/TSNM2526313

News Code 175194
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175194/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News