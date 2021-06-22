We all must help President-elect Raeisi, next admin.: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a speech on the anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam Imam Reza on Tuesday.

Rouhani once again expressed his appreciation to the people for their participation in the Friday elections.

Elsewhere, the president wished success for the president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi and said that "We should all help the president-elect and the next government."

He added, "The twelfth government will do its best to help the next president and we hope the president-elect would be successful in his job."

