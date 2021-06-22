Raeisi calls for expansion of ties, coop. with Afghanistan

In a telephone conversation, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani felicitated Iran's President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in Iran’s presidential election, wishing him success and prosperity.

“Afghanistan and Iran are two neighboring and brotherly countries, and I hope that your election as President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran will further expand relations and cooperation in various fields between the two countries”, said Ghani in this telephone conversation, according to official press service of the Afghan President.

In return, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, expressed his gratitude for President Ghani's telephone call and stressed the need to deepen relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.”

