Russian envoy stresses need to keep IAEA cameras working

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov the Russian representative in Vienna talks wrote, “Technical understandings between the #IAEA and #Tehran have not been officially extended yet.”

“Under the circumstances, it is important to ensure that video cameras at nuclear sites continue to work and video records are preserved. This allow to avoid problems in future,” he added.

In another tweet, Ulyanov announced, “Continued contacts ad dialogue between #Iran and the #IAEA are of paramount importance, especially at this stage when we can expect full restoration of #JCPOA and sanctions lifting soon.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that lifting unjust and unilateral US sanctions and also verifying them for Tehran’s return to its nuclear commitments is ‘essential’.

The landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and 5+1 Group including United States, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany as well as European Union in mid-July 2015.

Under the agreement, Iran is allowed to enrich uranium to 3.67 percent, in which the other signatories to the agreement were required to lift economic sanctions against Iran.

