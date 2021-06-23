Some obstacles still exist in Vienna talks: German FM

In a joint press conference with his American counterpart in Berlin, he said although progress has been made in the Vienna talks, some obstacles remain in reviving the JCPOA.

The next round of JCPOA talks may be held within seven days.

The sixth round of Vienna talks to revive JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday, June 12, and on the same day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated in a statement that the Islamic Republic of Iran would definitely not agree without meeting its key demands.

HJ/FNA14000402000546