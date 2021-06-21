Iran nuclear talks won’t be open-ended: European diplomats

Following the US emphasis on continuing nuclear talks to revive JCPOA between Iran and P4+1, the European diplomats are now also emphasizing the need to conclusion of these talks.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Western officials say talks with Iran could not continue for an uncertain period and without any conclusion.

The more Iran violates the agreement and produces prohibited nuclear materials, the more difficult it will be to revive the agreement, Reuters, which has become a mouthpiece for the West’s constructive propaganda against Iran, quoted European officials as saying.

Western officials warned Tehran on Sunday that negotiations to revive its nuclear deal could not continue indefinitely.

According to the report, diplomats from France, Germany and the United Kingdom in a note to the media and journalists also claimed "As we have stated before, time is on nobody’s side. These talks cannot be open ended," adding that the most difficult issues still need to be resolved.

The sixth round of Vienna talks to revive JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday, June 12 and on the same day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated in a statement that Islamic Republic of Iran would definitely not agree without meeting its key demands.

