Sanctions to be lifted soon: Rouhani

"I am sure that our relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan after the lifting of sanctions, which will be lifted soon, will be increased," said Rouhani on Monday in the opening ceremony of projects of free trade, industrial and special economic zones of Hormozgan, East Azarbaijan and Khuzestan provinces.

The President said that no country in the world had Iran's difficult conditions, adding that Iran was facing two years of economic war and the country was under full siege.

Three days ago, a US official announced that from today, the US will lift sanctions on vaccines and masks for Iran. It means that they fully admit that the US imposed full sanctions on Iranian people and blocked all banking activities, and now, after months, the new government has come to power and believes that it should lift the sanctions, Rouhani noted.

Emphasizing that the Iranian people stood firm against US sanctions, he added, "People invested and produced under these sanctions. We imported what was needed with all the difficulties."

The sanctions will be lifted soon and the country will witness the increase in foreign investments, Rouhani said.

