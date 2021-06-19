Iran summons UK envoy over problems caused for Iranian voters

British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday to receive an official protest of Iran against problems caused for Iranian voters in his country, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"Following the disruption of the 13th presidential election in some cities of the country, including London and Birmingham, which was accompanied by insults to voters and executive agents and the beating of one voter by anti-revolutionary and anti-democratic elements, the British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire was summoned to the Foreign Ministry by Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister for European Affairs and informed of the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong protest against these riotous and terrorist movements," he added.

"The British ambassador was told that the British government and police had failed in their duty to secure polling stations and voters," he noted.

Khatibzadeh went on to say that British Ambassador also received Iran's protest over the mischievous actions of the Persian-language media based in Britain, including BBC Persian and Iran International TV.

Macaire said that he will convey the message to London as soon as possible.

Iranian Chargé d'affaires in London said that counter-revolutionary elements brutally attacked an Iranian woman who had come to vote for Presidential Election in Birmingham.

False claimants of democracy with terrorist backgrounds and their affiliation with foreigners, brutally injured a respected woman who just wanted to vote, Mehdi Hosseini tweeted on Friday, noting that the Iranian embassy will pursue the assault.

The presidential election was staged at 11 polling stations across the UK. Meanwhile, some counter-revolutionary groups gathered in front of polling stations trying to disturb the voting process.

Protestors have gathered in front of the Iranian consulate office in London and forced voters not to vote by pouring paint on them, according to IRNA.

