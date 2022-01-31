JCPOA framework of Iran's commitments in nuclear issue

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Asked about the latest developments in the process of sanctions removal talks in Vienna, the Iranian senior diplomat said that negotiations in the last three weeks have made significant progress in all areas.

He went on to say that the process of some issues has been slow due to the inaction or lack of initiative and creativity of the other side.

Saying that all parties must ratify Iran's demands in the Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh added that Iran will not accept anything more or less than the text of the JCPOA.

"If the other parties respond correctly to Iran's natural rights and proposed texts, we can reach a lasting and reliable agreement quickly", he also said, adding that there is no need for setting artificial deadlines and decisions must be made.

Peaceful nuclear technology which is the definitive right of the Islamic Republic of Iran will remain unchanged, he asserted.

Tehran considers the text of JCPOA as the framework of Iran's commitments in nuclear technology as well as the other side's obligations, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed.

Remarkable issues remain in the issue of removing sanctions, he also said and noted that over the past three weeks, the Iranian delegation has submitted the written proposed text to the other parties and they are waiting for a response.

He also advised all parties, especially the United States, to make their decisions when they return to Vienna from their capitals.

He also expressed hope to reach a good result in the field of removal of the sanctions as soon as possible.

In response to the question raised by the reporter on the visit of the Zionist Regime's head to the UAE and the recent remarks of the Zionist PM against Iran, the senior Iranian diplomat said that fanning the flames and causing crisis is in the nature of the fake regime of Israel.

He added that the Zionist regime survives only on the basis of creating a crisis, terrorism, violence, and bloodshed.

He also described Israel as the only apartheid regime, saying that according to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3379, the Zionist regime pursues the same apartheid policies.

It seeks the domination of a minority race and ethnic group over the Occupied Territories of Palestine, he said, adding that it also seeks to impose systematic atrocities against the Palestinian people.

This regime is a disgrace to human society which is trying to transfer its crises to other places, Khatibzadeh added.

Countries that take a step on the path of normalization with this regime should know that they are the first victims of the Zionists, he stressed.

RHM/FNA14001111000153