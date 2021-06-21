Former Afghan president says US has failed in Afghanistan

Hamid Karzai, former president of Afghanistan told Associated Press the US was not fulfilling the purpose that had brought it to Afghanistan.

Karzai told the AP interviewer that the US has failed in both endeavors over the last two decades, fighting terrorism and restoring peace. He further stated that extremism is at an all-time high level. He suspects the purpose of the US coming to Afghanistan by posing a number of questions such as why were they here? Why they are leaving us now?

Just a few weeks prior to the withdrawal of the last US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai asserted that the US’s legacy is a war-torn country.

According to Khamma Press that has reported the interview, Karzai, who had a tumultuous relationship with the US throughout his 13-year tenure, wanted the soldiers to leave, saying that Afghans were unified in their desire for peace and that they needed to take charge of their own future now, henceforth.

In reaction to the Intra-Afghan talks, the former Afghan president urged both sides of the negotiations that “none of them should be fighting”. “We must recognize that this is our country and we must stop killing each other”, he added.

Karzai had previously responded to Biden’s statement of April about the final withdrawal of the troops, by saying “We will be better off without their military presence”.

Earlier a few weeks prior to the withdrawal of the last US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, the former Afghan president said that the US’s presence in Afghanistan was a “total disgrace and disaster”.

The interview with Karzai comes amid escalating clashes between Afghan government security forces and the Taliban which left hundreds killed or wounded on both sides.

After fierce clashes, some cities and districts have fallen to the Taliban over the past few days. However earlier today it was reported that the Kabul government retook some districts from the Taliban while some other cities and towns have exchanged hands so far.

