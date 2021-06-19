Iran embassies complained against assaults on Iranian voters

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the foreign ministry lodged official complaints to the respective governments of countries where Iranian voters were assaulted by "mercenaries" at the ballot box during yesterday's elections held at embassies and consulates.

The spokesman described this morning's summoning of the UK ambassador to Tehran as an example of Iran's reactions to the assaults on Iranian voters.

He said that such assaults should have not taken place in countries that claim to be democratic.

Khatibzadeh said that after summoning the UK ambassador this morning to the Foreign Ministry, the Iranian side conveyed Iran's strong condemnation of the London-based Persian language media who had perpetrated the assaults and had staged a propaganda campaign against the elections over the past few months.

He said that the foreign ministry will continue to sue the perpetrators behind yesterday's assault on an Iranian woman at a polling station in UK's Birmingham.

The spokesman further said that Iranian ambassadors had held meetings with local officials ahead of the votes in cities where ballot boxes were stationed to lay the ground for election day.

He said that elections were held in all the countries with which Iran has diplomatic relations, and the votes were counted and the results were announced to the authorities in Tehran.

Khatibzadeh said that the turnout to vote in other countries by Iranians showed that they attach great importance to the fate of their country and their fellow Iranians, adding that the turnout would serve national power and secure the country's national interests.

