Iran ready to expand relations with Tajikistan: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a message to Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, to congratulate his birthday.

In the message, Raeisi expressed his gratitude for the hospitality of the Tajik president during the recent visit to Dushanbe for the SCO summit.

"I declare the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to further expand all-out cooperation with Tajikistan", he said in the message.

He also expressed hope to host his Tajik counterpart in Tehran in the near future.

"I wish health and success to your excellency, your honorable family, and dear people of the Republic of Tajikistan", he added.

The presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey also congratulated the Tajik president on his birthday in separate telephone calls.

