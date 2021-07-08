Sierra Leone, Namibia pres., Malaysian king felicitate Raeisi

Hailing Raeisi's measures in his previous role as the judiciary chief, the President of Sierra Leone expressed hope that the current relations between the two sides should be continued in the shadow of close cooperation so as to ensure the common interests of the two countries.

Referring to the friendly relations between Sierra Leone and the Islamic Republic of Iran, he reassured that in the coming years, the good relations between the two countries will be further strengthened.

Hage Geingob President of Namibia also wished good health and success to the Iranian President-elect, expressing hope that under the administration of Raeisi, Iranians will move towards more success and happiness.

In his message, the King of Malaysia expressed hope that the close and friendly relations between Malaysia and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be further strengthened during the presidency of Raeisi.

