Ulyanov reports of significant progress at Sun. JCPOA meeting

The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov who represents his country in the talks between Iran and the P4+1 JCPOA talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA wrote in a post on his Twitter account after today's meeting that the meeting "took stock of the significant progress made at the #ViennaTalks, including at the sixth round."

The Russian envoy added the participants "decided to make a break to allow participants to consult with their capitals in preparation for what is supposed to be the final round of negotiations."

The meeting today was held to conclude discussions at the latest round of the talks in Vienna which was the sixth round.

Before today's meeting, Ulyanov tweeted to say that a consensus on the revival of the JCPOA was “within reach.”

Ulyanov also had tweeted to say that he had held a meeting with Enrique Mora, Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora who chairs the meetings, to discuss "the current situation as well as the most sensitive issues which remain on the agenda and need to be resolved."

Meanwhile, the head of the Iran negotiating delegation told the Iranian state TV before today's meeting that "We are now in a situation where we think almost all the documents of the agreement are ready. I think it is time for the other side to decide."

Argahchi further said that "For a few days, I can not say exactly how many days, we will pause the talks and return to our respective capitals, not only for further consultations but also for making decisions."

