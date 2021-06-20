  1. Politics
'US broke JCPOA, onus on it to fix deal'

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Referring to the US lack of commitment in the implementation process of the JCPOA, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the US broke the JCPOA and onus on the US to fix it.

Mohammad Javad Zarif who is in Turkey for participating in Antalya Diplomacy Form (ADF) in a tweet on late Saturday wrote, "At @AntalyaDF, emphasized the imperative of cognitive adjustments: Diplomacy not about trust; rather, respecting interest of counterparts."

"US broke JCPOA. Onus on US to fix it," he stressed, adding, "Outsiders will leave our region sooner or later. We must seize its ownership."

Zarif arrived in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday for participating in Antalya Diplomacy Form (ADF) at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During his visit to Turkey, Zarif held talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, the former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani, and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and Polish Foreign MinisterZbigniew Rau, Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin as well. 

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

