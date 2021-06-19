Iranian, Kuwaiti FMs hold talks in Antalya

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Turkey on Saturday afternoon.

The ministers discussed issues of mutual interest as well as the latest situation in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Libya.

Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday for participating in Antalya Diplomacy Form (ADF) at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During his visit to Turkey, Zarif held talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, the former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani, and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin as well.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

ZZ/IRN84374745