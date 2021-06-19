FM Zarif delivers speech in Turkey-hosted forum

Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday for participating in Antalya Diplomacy Form (ADF) at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Earlier on Fri., the Iranian foreign minister met and held talks with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

He also met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain in Antalya on Thursday and emphasized that his country is ready for developing economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif met and held talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Fri. to discuss about latest development on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and issues of mutual interests.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

