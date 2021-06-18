Rouhani casts ballot in Iran's 13th presidential election

Election officially began at 7 a.m. across Iran with more than 59 million eligible to cast vote in the 2021 presidential election.

Some 500 international journalists from 226 foreign media are covering the event in Iran.

After the withdrawal of 3 presidential candidates [Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Saeed Jalili, and Alireza Zakani] from elections on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei Mir-Ghaed, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi are the four candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

It should be noted that the 13th Presidential Election, 6th City and Village Islamic Councils, 5th Midterm Election of Assembly of Experts and Midterm Election of 11th Majlis are being held simultaneously on Friday.

