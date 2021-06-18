  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2021, 2:00 PM

Presidential candidate ‘Hemmati’ casts ballot in Tehran

Presidential candidate ‘Hemmati’ casts ballot in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – A Presidential Candidate ‘Abdolnaser Hemmati’ cast his vote in the ballot box for the 13th Presidential Election in Hosseiniyah of Ershad, Tehran on Friday.

Election officially began at 7 a.m. across Iran with more than 59 million eligible to cast vote in the 2021 presidential election. 

After the withdrawal of 3 presidential candidates [Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Saeed Jalili, and  Alireza Zakani] from elections on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei Mir-Ghaed, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi are the four candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

It should be noted that the 13th Presidential Election, 6th City and Village Islamic Councils, 5th Midterm Election of Assembly of Experts and Midterm Election of 11th Majlis are being held simultaneously on Friday.

MA/5237464

News Code 174954
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174954/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News