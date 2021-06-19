Rouhani congratulates Iran's President-elect

"Congratulations to the President-elect. Now that it has not been officially announced yet, I will delay the official congratulations according to the law, but it is clear who got enough votes and is elected by the people," said Rouhani on Saturday.

He also appreciated the presence of the Iranian people in the Presidential election on Friday, saying, "The election was held well yesterday, and God willing, the results of the election will be announced today and the people will be informed about the President-elect."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that no country in the world had Iran's difficult conditions, adding that Iran was facing two years of economic war and the country was under 100% siege.

"Two days ago, a US official announced that from today, we will lift sanctions on vaccines and masks for Iran. It turned out that Trump was a terrorist, and Biden continued this wrong path in just a few months."

Rouhani also called the situation in the country difficult due to the sanctions on financial resources, as well as coronavirus pandemic, saying, "For years, Iran's financial resources have been blocked in countries that claim to have nothing to do with terrorism; both in neighboring and far-flung countries, which have held our property due to the harsh US sanctions."

ZZ/IRN84374276