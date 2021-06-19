Ghalibaf felicitates election of Raeisi as Iran new president

In a message issued on Saturday, Ghalibaf congratulated President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in the 13th presidential election.

He said that Parliament is ready to cooperate fully with the elected government of the nation.

Ghalibaf also expressed hope that in light of the synergy of the Parliament and government, a new chapter of management will begin to solve the problems of the people.

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday and according to the initial results announced by the Interior Ministry, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi leads the polls with 17,800,000 votes.

Mohsen Rezaei with 3,300,000 votes, Abdolnaser Hemmati with 2,400,000 votes, and Ghazizadeh with 1,000,000 votes rank next.

According to the Ministry, a total of 28,600,000 individuals have participated in the presidential election.

