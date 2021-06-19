  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2021, 1:59 PM

Ghalibaf felicitates election of Raeisi as Iran new president

Ghalibaf felicitates election of Raeisi as Iran new president

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – In his congratulatory message to President-elect Raeisi, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf voiced Parliament's readiness to cooperate fully with the elected government.

In a message issued on Saturday, Ghalibaf congratulated President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in the 13th presidential election.

He said that Parliament is ready to cooperate fully with the elected government of the nation.

Ghalibaf also expressed hope that in light of the synergy of the Parliament and government, a new chapter of management will begin to solve the problems of the people.

The 13th Presidential Election was held on Friday and according to the initial results announced by the Interior Ministry, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi leads the polls with 17,800,000 votes.

Mohsen Rezaei with 3,300,000 votes, Abdolnaser Hemmati with 2,400,000 votes, and Ghazizadeh with 1,000,000 votes rank next.

According to the Ministry, a total of 28,600,000 individuals have participated in the presidential election.

ZZ/5239073

News Code 175000
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175000/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News