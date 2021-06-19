COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 82,800

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 82,854, saying the disease has taken the lives of 108 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has exceeded 3,086,974 following the detection of 6,448 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected since Saturday, 931 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 2,736,013 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,307 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

The spokeswoman also said more than 22,321,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

ZZ/5239224