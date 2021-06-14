Health minister issues permit to use COV-Iran Barakat

Speaking to Iranian state TV on Sunday night, Health Minister Saeed Namaki issued an emergency permit to use COV-Iran Barakat in the current vaccination of the population.

He also said that the necessary permit to use Iran-Cuba jointly produced COVID vaccine will also be issued as early as next week.

The move comes amid reports of a shortage of vaccines in Iran as the vaccination of elderly aged above 60 is underway.

So far, 4,354,445 Iranians have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 851,207 have been injected with the second dose.

This is while, Jafar Sadegh Tabrizi, Director General for PHC Network Management at the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the country needs 120,000,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. He also said that a new shipment of vaccines containing a million doses will enter the country in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Mohammad-Reza Shanesaz, said Sunday the Iranian citizens who have been injected with a foreign-made coronavirus vaccine might be injected with an Iranian-made vaccine for their second dose. He assured that the Iranian and foreign-made vaccines are made in the same way and with the same quality.

The National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus in Iran has announced that the second dose of Chinese vaccine will be distributed from Saturday and the second dose of Sputnik V will also be available.

