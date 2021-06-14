Iran joins COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing club: IFDA

In a tweet on Monday, Kianoush Jahanpour wrote, “Islamic Republic of Iran joined the coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine manufacturers' club by issuing a license for emergency use of COV-Iran Barakat; Iran, Russia, United States, China, UK and India.”

COV-Iran Barakat is a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Iranian state-​owned Shifa Pharmed Industrial Group.

The clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine, jointly produced by Iran and Cuba, which will be offered under the name of Soberana 02 in Cuba and Pasto-COVO in Iran, has begun on children and adolescents in Cuba, he said, adding that candidates in a heterogeneous vaccination scheme will receive two doses of Soberana -02 in addition to one Soberana Plus vaccine.

