Saudi, Kuwait princes to confer on Iran

As Kuwaiti sources reported on the Crown Prince's visit to Saudi Arabia, a Saudi newspaper claimed that one of the topics of discussion would be the issue of Iran's nuclear program.

Kuwaiti sources reported Monday that Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will travel to Saudi Arabia for the first time Tuesday.

The trip will reportedly be made due to the invitation from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The sides will discuss strengthening oil and trade relations and exchange views on ways to increase coordination between Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) countries.

As reported, they will confer on their stance towards the Iranian nuclear issue, too.

HJ/FNA