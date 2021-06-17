S Arabia launches rocket attack on Yemen's residential areas

Almasirah correspondent in Yemen’s Ma'rib province reported that 12 Saudi fighter jets fired rockets at residential areas in the cities of ‘Sarwah and Madaghal’.

According to the report, Saudi aggressor fighter jets also fired 13 rockets at the cities of Haraz, Khaab, Ash-Sha’af and Kataf in the provinces of Hajjah, Al-Jawf and Saada.

It was also reported from Saada province that a Yemeni citizen was severely wounded in a bombardment by Saudi artillery in the border city.

Hours ago, foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) member states took a hostile stance against Ansarullah in Yemen and Iran in the final statement of their meeting on Wednesday.

The PGCC went on to call on international community to step up its efforts to prevent the delivery of military weapons to emeni army and popular committees, without mentioning US arms supplies to Saudi Arabia.

