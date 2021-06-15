Iran crowned at Asian Para taekwondo championships

The national Iranian para taekwondo team won 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals to stand at the top of the Asian championships at the end of the competitions in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

This was the sixth time in a row that Iranian para taekwondo practitioners win commandingly the Asian title.

Mehdi Pourrehnama, Asghar Azizi, Saeed Sadeghianpour and Mahtab Nabavi bagged the four gold medals for Iran, while Hamed Haghshenas grabbed a silver and Mehdi Bahrami Azar and Rayehe Shahab won two bronzes.

Kazakhstan finished runner-up with 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, while Turkey came in third with 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Payam Khanlarkhani was introduced as the best coach and Asghar Azizi, who won the gold medal, was selected as the best player.

KI/5235821