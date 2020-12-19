Iran gains six golds at online Poomsae competitions

The event was held virtually with the participation of 401 practitioners from 19 countries.

Benjamin Najafi, Kiarash Basiri, Hamid Nazmdeh, Mojtaba Nazmdeh, Zahra Salehi, and Mohammad Arhami won six gold medals, Ali Naghibi settled for silver and Arshia Mazloumi received a bronze medal in the competitions.

Mojtaba Nazmdeh, one of the gold-winners, has pointed to the request of other countries from Iran to share experience about holding online Poomsae competitions. “We have received numerous invitations from different countries; since we were the founder of online Poomsae competitions, other countries seek to use our experiences. Online competitions create motivation for training amid the COVID-19 pandemic, increase friendship between nations, and most importantly create an opportunity for an exchange of technical tips.”

