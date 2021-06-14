Iran finishes runner up in Asian poomsae taekwondo c'ships

The 6th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships ended in Lebanese Beirut on Monday.

At the end of the competitions, Iranian Poomsae Taekwondo national team became vice-champion in Asia in both men's and women's cataegories after winning 2 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals.

South Korea won 13 gold and one silver medal, followed by the Philippines with one silver and five bronze medals to become champion and the third, respectively.

Iran's coach Hossein Ali Nazari was introduced as the best coach. The two Iranian practitoners Hamid Nazari and Atousa Farahmand, who won gold medals, were selected as the most technical players. Another Iranian Abdolreza Bahari was also named the best referee of this competition.

