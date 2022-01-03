Iran's Kish to host three 2022 intl. taekwondo events

Director of Kish Sports and Healthy ENtertainment Center Azizollah Farzi-Pour announced that the three international taekwondo events of the 4th World Taekwondo Federation President's Cup, the 11th Asian Taekwondo Club Cup, and the 31st Fajr competitions Cup will be hosted by Iran in Kish Island this March 2022.

Farzi-pour added that the AsianTaekwondo Club Cup competitions are scheduled to be held on March 1st and 2nd, and the Fajr cup competitions will take place from 3rd to 6th of March.

The date and host of the President's Cup Poomsae Championships have not been recorded in the World Federation calendar yet, according to Farzi-pour.

Kish has 439,000 square meters of sports space, with a per capita sports area of ​​11 meters per person, which shows 11 times the country and 4 times the world average size.

There are currently 40 sports teams active on Kish Island. About 7,000 organized and insured athletes and 67 coaches on Kish Island.

Being one of the most important free zones of the country, Kish island has long been a destination for tourists and activists in the field of trade and economy due to its strategic location, unique beauties, and comprehensive economic and tourism development.

