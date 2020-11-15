Iran attains 17 medals in 2020 Asia Taekwondo Poomsae C’ships

The 2020 Asia Taekwondo Poomsae Championships were held online from November 12 to 14.

In this international competition, which was held in two standard individual and innovative sections, each country was able to nominate a maximum of two players in each age category.

According to the Asian Taekwondo Association, these competitions do not have a team ranking.

In the final section of these competitions that was broadcasted live, Iran's Poomsae national team ended up with gold, 5 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Among the Iranian athletes, Sakineh Houshangi Maher has managed to win a gold medal, Atosa Farahmand, Kobra Sakhaei Watan, Zahra Eftekhari, Hamid Nazari, and Hedayat Arianfar won silver medals, and Razieh Aghaei, Seyedeh Masoumeh Hosseini, Narjes Sharifi, Maryam Arabi, Mohammad Taghi Hatami, Musinia, Akbar Forouzan, Ali Akbar Mohammadi, Ghorban Delshad, Abbas Rezaei, and Ebrahim Khavari won bronze medals.

RHM/5071435