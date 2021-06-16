Iran taekwondokas win six medals on 1st day of Asian c'ships

The 24th Asian Championships started today (Wednesday) in Beirut, Lebanon with the participation of 189 taekwondo fighters from 21 countries and will last for three days.

At the end of the first day of competitions, Negar Ismaili at -46 kg category in the women's division bagged a gold medal; Hossein Lotfi at -54kg category in the men's division became the vice-champion and 4 bronze medals were won by Ghazal Soltani, Nahid Kiani, Fereshteh Khazaei and Zeinab Ismaili all in women's division.

Mirhashem Hosseini and Mohammad Reza Khani were two other Iranian representatives who failed to win any medals.

It is worth noting that, Iran's Poomsae national team finished runner up after winning 2 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze medals in both men's and women's divisions at the 6th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships on Monday.

Furthermore, the national Iranian para taekwondo team in both men and women's divisions became champions for the sixth year in a row at Asian championships on Tuesday.

KI/IRN84370375