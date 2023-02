Maryam Abdullahpour and Rosa Ebrahimi won gold medals in the -47 and -57 weight classes respectively.

Other taekwondo fighters Romina Chamsourki and Mahtab Nabavi won two bronze medals for Iran.

Some 108 contenders are competing at the sporting event being held in Istanbul.

The two-day Para WT President’s Cup kicked off in the city of Istanbul on Saturday.

AMK/IRIB3741933