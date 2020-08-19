Iranian students win six medals at intl. poomsae event

The event was hosted by Nepal School Sports Federation under the banner of the International School Sports Federation.

About 292 boys and 268 girls from across the world participated in this mega event which was judged by international referees of Taekwondo.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was held online in two age groups of 12 to 14 and 15 to 17 years by the World Student Federation.

The Iranian students were asked to record a video of their poomsae performance and send it to the provincial authorities.

After evaluation of all videos, performances of 82 students were selected by the technical committee of Iran's Taekwondo Federation and were submitted to Nepal to be judged by international judges.

In the age category of 12-14 years, Sanaz Taqipour from Tehran was ranked second. Narges Bolqand and Amir Hossein Esmaeili both from Isfahan finished third in girls and boys groups, respectively.

In the age category of 15-17 years, Zeinab Toghyani and ahtab Taji Rostammabadi both from Isfahan finished second and third, respectively.

In the boys category, Mohammad Amin Gomarian stood at the second place.

Three of the referees at the event were from Iran.

