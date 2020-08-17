Khuzestan taekwondokas win medals at intl. online competition

“The competition was held on Monday with 329 practitioners, men and women in all age categories, from 25 countries,” Ahmad Anari said.

Poomsae is a form of taekwondo and defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions.

In the under 12 age category, Yasna Jalili finished third.

Setayesh Goudarzi in the category of 16-18 years also grabbed bronze.

Mohammad Farrokhzad, another taekwondoka from Khuzestan, who participated in the category of 13-15 years of the event, got the silver medal, Anari ntoed.

“12 international and national referees judged the participants' performance online,” the official added.

“The participants performed their poomsae live and the referees watched them online via a software introduced by the competition organizing committee. After evaluating each performance, the referees announced the participants' scores,” he explained.

HJ/IRN83910352