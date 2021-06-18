Iran's women, men ranked 2nd, 3rd at Asian Taekwondo C'ship

The 24th Asian Championships was held from June 16 to 18 in Beirut, Lebanon with the participation of 189 taekwondo fighters from 21 countries.

Iranian taekwondo team in women division ranked 2nd place at the competitions with gaining of one gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Fereshteh Khazaei (Women’s -46kg), Ghazal Soltani (Women’s -53kg), Nahid Kiani (Women’s -57kg), Parisa Javadi (Women’s -62 kg), Zeinab Esmaeili (Women’s -73kg), Zahra Pouresmaeil (Women’s +73kg) were in the women's team.

South Korea won the title in the women division with three gold, two silver and one bronze medals and Vietnam also ranked third with one gold and one silver medals.

The men's national team consisting of Armin Hadipour, Soroush Ahmadi, Mirhashem Hosseini, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Mehran Barkhordari and Sajjad Mardani participated in this event and won a gold, silver and bronze medal by Mardani, Bakhshi and Hadipour, respectively.

South Korea won the title with two gold, two silver and one bronze medals and Uzbekistan also came second with one gold, four bronze medals.

