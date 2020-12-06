9 Iranians to compete at World Poomsae C’ships 2020 final

The World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2020, from November 17 to December 15, is held online with the participation of 401 participants from 79 countries in both standard and innovative individual sections.

Marjan Salahshouri, Nastaran Maleki, Narjes Sharifi, and Sakineh Houshangi Mah in the women's group and Amir Reza Mehraban, Hamid Nazari, Mohammad Taghi Hatami, Nader Khodamradi, and Hedayat Arianfar in the men's group have managed to win berths to the final stage.

Maryam Arabi and Mansour Khandan also dropped out of the competition.

According to the results of the semi-final stage of the standard section of the competitions, 9 athletes from Iran's Poomsae national team will enter the finals of the world competitions.

The results of the innovative section, in which Razieh Hasanlu and Kourosh Bakhtiar are the representatives of Iran, will be announced tomorrow.

