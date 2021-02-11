A US military logistics convoy targeted in Baghdad

Iraqi sources reported on Thursday that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Baghdad province, Saberin News reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The report comes as Iraqi sources reported yesterday that a US military convoy had been targeted in Baghdad province, which was taken over by the Qassem al-Jabarin resistance group.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes daily.

These caravans enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in western Iraq or Kuwaiti border in south part of the country.

Iraqi groups have previously said that the deadline for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government to withdraw US troops has expired.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

